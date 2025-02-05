Temperatures soar back into the 60s across Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER, Colo. — It's going to be a gorgeous but chilly start to our day, with temperatures in the teens and 20s for the morning commute.

We'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures will quickly climb into the mid-50s by 10am and then mid-60s by happy hour! This warmer weather does come with some gustier winds as a storm pushes into the mountains.

We could see gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains and up to 40 mph across the eastern plains.

Another dry cold front swings into the region Thursday morning, dropping daytime highs back into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon. Temperatures will jump back to the low 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm will usher in some much cooler weather for the weekend. We'll see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. So far, it doesn't look like we'll get much accumulation in the city. The chilly temperatures stick around into early next week!

