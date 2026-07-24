DENVER — Mother Nature is getting ready to crank up the heat again. We're walking out the door to plenty of sunshine Friday morning and it will warm up a lot faster than it did Thursday.



Watch the full forecast from Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalog, in the video player below.

Temperatures on the rise, with more triple-digit heat for Denver this weekend

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s by lunch, with more upper 90s by 4 p.m. Friday's afternoon highs will be about 5 to 7 degrees above normal and it's going to get even hotter this weekend. Very few isolated storms will pop up today and most will develop in the mountains.

Stay cool and hydrated as the heat isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. So far, it looks like daytime highs will skyrocket back into the upper 90s Saturday with potential triple-digits on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. We'll be in near record-setting territory in Denver. The record high on Saturday is 99 degrees, last set in 1963 and the record high on Sunday is 100 degrees, last set in 1910.

It stays very hot on Monday with highs in the upper 90s. Luckily, we'll see another chance of storms along the Front Range each and every day next week. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

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