Centennial water main break closes all southbound lanes of S. University Boulevard at E. Long Avenue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A water main break has closed all of the southbound lanes of S. University Boulevard at E. Long Avenue, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Only one northbound lane was initially open at E. Kettle Avenue, as traffic was diverted from E. Kettle Avenue onto S. Gaylord Way back to S. University Boulevard.

The water main break happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, but the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it has not yet been determined what caused it.

All of northbound S. University Boulevard at E. Long Avenue reopened approximately two hours after the break first happened, while southbound remained closed.

Denver Water crews had arrived on scene working to make repairs, as of 7:24 a.m. Friday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.