DENVER – Skies are clearing across the state and as they do, temperatures will tank.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see overnight lows near zero in the mountains, with teens and low-20s across the plains.

Warmer weather will gradually return to our forecast, though, as a ridge of high pressure builds across this region. We'll see upper-40s across the plains Wednesday and upper-50s on Thursday. It gets even warmer on Friday. Highs will soar into the low- to mid-60s on Friday and Saturday, and that's about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late November!

Our next storm will usher in some cooler weather and a chance of snow by the first of next week.

Temperatures on the rise across Colorado over the next few days

