A much warmer May week in store across the state

Sunshine and 70s in Denver to start the week
It will be a beautiful and much warmer start to the week. We'll see high temperatures in the low 70s Monday afternoon, with a slight chance of isolated storms.
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 13, 2024
Skies are clearing across the state, and we'll see a nice warmup for most of the week!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by lunch, with low 70s for highs Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon storms on the plains but the risk of severe weather is low.

The warm weather continues on Tuesday with a few more afternoon storms. We'll see a better chance or rain Tuesday night, and then some cooler weather will settle in on Wednesday with a passing cold front.

Scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday. Skies will quickly clear for the end of the week and we'll be back to near 80 degrees by Friday!

