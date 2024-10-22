Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for the next three days in Denver

It's going to be a beautiful start to the day. We'll see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute.

This warmer than average weather will continue through the weekend and even into early next week! That means clearer driving conditions too.

Lisa Hidalgo brings you a closer look at the roads and dose of energy from Jayson Luber in the Denver7 studio in the personal forecast below:

While @LisaDenver7 may love the snow, everyone who enjoys sunshine and warmer temps will be happy for at least the next 3 days! She's bringing you a closer look at the weather, the roads & a dose of energy from @Denver7Traffic. #cowx



🗞️ https://t.co/Gg3KnaSZHq pic.twitter.com/Kd2ebTZlNn — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) October 22, 2024

We'll see 70s and mostly sunny skies through Thursday. These afternoon highs are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-October.

A weak cold front will bring us down into the 60s on Friday, but it still looks to be above normal for this time of year. It's a dry front, so skies will stay clear. We're expecting sunshine statewide through the weekend!

The winds will kick up on Thursday ahead of this front. We'll see gustier conditions on the plains and in the mountains Thursday afternoon.

We'll climb back into the 70s this weekend. In fact, Sunday will see afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Sunshine and 70s in Denver for the next three days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

