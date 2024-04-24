Summer-like in Denver for the next two days — sunshine and 70s Wednesday

Some summer-like 70s are in store across the Denver metro area over the next two days.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. It'll be dry in the mountains and temperatures will soar into the 50s and even some low 60s out west.

Thursday will once again be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, but there will be a better chance of afternoon storms along and east of the I-25 corridor. A few of these storms could turn severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the biggest concern.

Cooler weather will start to settle in later this week and into the weekend. We'll see highs near 70 degrees on Friday, but it gets quite a bit cooler and wet this weekend.

So far, it looks like a super soaker storm with up to an inch or two of water around the Denver metro area through the weekend. Put the fertilizer on now! The mountains could see 4 to 8 inches of new snow — maybe more! Stay tuned as the storm gets closer!

