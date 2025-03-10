Sunshine and 70s across most of eastern Colorado Monday

It's going to be a gorgeous start to the week and even a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Sunday!

You'll find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the morning commute. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s by lunch and then hit highs in the low to mid 70s by 4 p.m.

With wind gusts near 35 mph across the plains, fire danger will be high in spots Monday. Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger are in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for northern Colorado near Fort Collins and south near Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, it will cool down just a bit, but temperatures will still climb above normal. We'll see highs in the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain gusty at times, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

The weather will remain calm and mild on Wednesday and Thursday. A weak weather system will pass to the south, but it won’t bring any major changes. Temperatures will stay above normal, but dry conditions could cause fire risk to stay high in some areas.

By Friday, a fast-moving weather system will bring very strong winds, with gusts possibly exceeding 60 mph in northern areas. There is some uncertainty about rain or snow with this system. It’s unlikely that we’ll see much snow on the plains, but the mountains could get some. If it does snow, the strong winds could cause some whiteout conditions, so we’ll keep an eye on that as the week goes on.

