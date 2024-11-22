DENVER – Still have some snow left over from the storm in early November? Well we'll see a lot more melting in the next few days as temperatures soar about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

A ridge of high pressure anchored atop Colorado will continue to usher in warmer than average conditions across the state. Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-60s Friday and Saturday along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Our next storm is not far off, though, and it will bring in much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow early next week.

Snow will develop in the mountains on Sunday, and we'll see a chance of light snow across the metro area late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A cold front will sweep across the state, dropping daytime highs into the 40s Monday.

It'll be a little up and down next week, with a series of systems that will bring some decent snow to the mountains just in time for the holiday.

So far, it looks like most of the snow moves out by Thursday, but it'll be a cold holiday. We'll be in the 20s for the annual Turkey Trot in Washington Park with highs in the mid-30s on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Warmer than average conditions through the weekend

