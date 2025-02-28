Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s rounds out the month of February in Denver

The last day of February is going to be a gorgeous one across Colorado and this mild weather will continue into the first of March!

Design by Landon Haaf

Look for plenty of sunshine again Friday, with highs soaring into the upper 60s around the urban corridor. It'll be tough to find any clouds or wind, so get outside and soak in the spring-like weather while it's here!

This unseasonably warm weather will continue into the weekend! Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with mostly dry conditions along the Interstate 25 corridor. That's about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year!

Winds will be light, making for some nice mild days. This dry weather will continue through Saturday.

On Sunday, a weak weather system will pass through the area, bringing some snow to the mountains and an increase in cloud cover to the plains.

Monday will start off mild and dry, but later in the day, a new storm system will start to move in. This system will bring snow to the mountains first, and rain could develop on the plains by Monday night. While it’s expected to be a light event, there’s a small chance (about 15-20%) that it could become a stronger storm with more snow, especially in the mountains.

The storm will continue into Tuesday, with snow likely in the mountains and some rain or snow on the plains. By Tuesday night, the storm will clear out, but another smaller system could bring more snow by Wednesday. Temperatures will cool slightly, but they will stay close to normal for this time of year, so it won’t be too cold.

