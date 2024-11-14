DENVER— Lots of melting in store over the next few days as temperatures soar a few degrees above normal both Thursday and Friday!

We'll see sunny skies across the state, with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s around the Denver metro area and 40s in the mountains.

The sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work week and continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s on Friday with mid-50s Saturday.

Temperatures will sit in the low-50s on Sunday for the Broncos game along with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening.

So far, it looks like the next winter-like storm to impact the Front Range and Denver metro will arrive early next week.

Sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area Thursday

