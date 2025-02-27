Temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal in Denver on Thursday

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous start to the day and we are in for some unseasonably warm weather for the start of March!

You'll find lots of sunshine this morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for the commute. We'll quickly climb into the 50s by lunch and then low to mid 60s by 3 p.m.

The weather pattern will remain mostly dry and warm from today through Saturday. Expect highs around 60 to 65 degrees for the plains and Interstate 25 corridor, which is about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

Winds will be light, making for some nice mild days. This dry weather will continue through Saturday.

On Sunday, a weak weather system will pass through the area, bringing a small chance for snow in the high country. This system won’t bring much change, and most places will stay dry and mild.

Monday will be another mostly dry day, but later in the day, a new storm system will start to move in. This system will bring snow to the mountains first, and rain could develop on the plains by Monday night. While it’s expected to be a light event, there’s a small chance (about 15-20%) that it could become a stronger storm with more snow, especially in the mountains.

The storm will continue into Tuesday, with snow likely in the mountains and some rain or snow on the plains. By Tuesday night, the storm will clear out, but another smaller system could bring more snow by Wednesday. Temperatures will cool slightly, but they will stay close to normal for this time of year, so it won’t be too cold.

