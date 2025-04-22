Sunshine and 70s Tuesday; Cooler, wetter weather arrives by the end of the week

Expect mostly sunny skies to start Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s a chance for a few light afternoon showers and storms in the mountains. Some of these may drift onto the plains, but don’t expect much more than gusty winds or a brief sprinkle.

The weather pattern gets a bit more active mid-week as southerly winds bring in some moisture, especially to northeast Colorado. Weak thunderstorms may pop up Wednesday afternoon around the Denver metro, but the best chance for rain will be east of Fort Morgan and Limon. It’ll still be warm, with highs in the low 70s, with gusty winds near any thundershowers.

A cold front moves through the region Thursday, bringing more clouds and a better shot at rain showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall should stay light but temperatures will cool down a bit, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks like the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains. Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms across the state.

Warmer and drier weather return for the weekend as temperatures soar back into the low to mid 70s.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.