Sunny Wednesday leads into spring-like pattern

Colorado dries out Wednesday after light snow showers overnight, skies turn mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday turns calm and brighter with slightly above normal temps. A strong ridge brings sunny, mild 60s from Thursday into the weekend statewide.
DENVER — Colorado dries quickly after light snow showers, mainly along the Palmer Divide and northwest mountain slopes.

Wednesday starts off with cooler conditions, but temperatures gradually rise slightly above normal, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds over Colorado on Thursday, setting the stage for a dry stretch of unseasonably mild weather.

Starting Thursday afternoon, highs across the plains and metro will reach the 60s.

This weather pattern stays in place throughout the weekend.

Afternoon highs across the plains will reach the 60s from Thursday through the weekend.

The mountains will also stay mostly dry with limited cloud cover and precipitation.

Looking ahead, some models suggest a shift in weather patterns, with a storm system moving into Colorado.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and mild air, a brief taste of spring in the heart of winter.

