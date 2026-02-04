DENVER — Colorado dries quickly after light snow showers, mainly along the Palmer Divide and northwest mountain slopes.

Wednesday starts off with cooler conditions, but temperatures gradually rise slightly above normal, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds over Colorado on Thursday, setting the stage for a dry stretch of unseasonably mild weather.

Sunny Wednesday leads into spring-like pattern

Starting Thursday afternoon, highs across the plains and metro will reach the 60s.

This weather pattern stays in place throughout the weekend.

Afternoon highs across the plains will reach the 60s from Thursday through the weekend.

Denver7

The mountains will also stay mostly dry with limited cloud cover and precipitation.

Looking ahead, some models suggest a shift in weather patterns, with a storm system moving into Colorado.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and mild air, a brief taste of spring in the heart of winter.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.