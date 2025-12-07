Sunny Sunday in Denver with Lingering Mountain Snow

It's a split forecast with the Central and Northern Mountains continuing to get snow accumulation. Over the past 48 hours, many ski resorts have picked up 1-2 feet of accumulation. I'm forecasting another 1-3 inches today.

Denver and the Front Range are on the drier, warmer side of this flow. Expect lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs around 43.

The Denver forecast stays dry over the next 4 days with lingering mountain snow again on Monday.

The next chance for precipitation in Denver might occur on Friday but it's a small chance. Otherwise, temps really start to warm up this week with highs approaching 60!

