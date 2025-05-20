DENVER — Drier and milder weather is finally en route to Colorado!

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties as temperatures dip into the lower 30s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday, as a ridge of high pressure slides into Colorado. This will help to bring warmer temperatures and drier conditions to much of the state.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along Interstate 25 with gusty winds at times. The northern mountains could see a few, isolated late-day showers and storms, with little to no accumulation.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it's a warmer and more stable weather pattern sets up shop across the state. The sunshine makes a comeback, and high temperatures climb steadily throughout the week.

We'll see highs in the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday, making it feel more like summertime again.

So far, it looks like a very warm start to Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with highs in the low 80s around the Denver metro area. A cold front swings in early Sunday, dropping daytime highs into the lower 70s and ushering in another round of thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like they'll move out in time for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Stay tuned to the forecast as the weekend gets closer!

Sunny skies, breezy at times and seasonal temperatures on Tuesday

