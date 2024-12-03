Sunny, mild Tuesday in Denver; staying quiet and dry through the week.

DENVER— It'll be another beautiful day across Colorado with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Highs today will soar into the upper-50s to lower-60s around the Denver metro area. It'll be mild in the mountains as well, with upper-30s to low-40s this afternoon.

Daytime highs will remain above average, in the mid- to upper 50s through the upcoming weekend. Keep in mind, our average high is 46 degrees and average low is 20 degrees for early December in Denver.

Enjoy the sunshine while it's here! It looks like the next storm will roll in early next week. This looks to bring some snow to the mountains on Sunday, with the chance for light snow in Denver early-Monday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.