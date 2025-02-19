It's another bitterly cold start to the day, with temperatures near zero Wednesday morning as you step out the door for work or school.

Low temperatures will dip just below zero along the Interstate 25 corridor by sunrise, with wind chill values as low as -30 degrees along the far Eastern Plains overnight.

Winds will make it feel even colder, so it is important to bundle up if you need to be outside. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for far eastern Colorado as wind chill values continue to dip to near -30 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Akron, Limon and southern Lincoln County for wind chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains but it won't be as heavy as the past couple of days. The snow falling across parts of northern and northeastern Colorado Wednesday morning will continue to taper off and we'll gradually see some clearing skies.

We'll see a bit more sunshine Wednesday around the Denver metro area but it'll still be quite cold. Daytime highs will be in the teens and low 20s for the I-25 corridor. Another round of light snow moves in Thursday afternoon/evening with highs in the low 30s.

By Friday, the storm will move out and temperatures will start to rise! We'll see plenty of melting into the weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday, low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday!

So far, it looks like the mild, above-average February weather conditions will stick around early next week.

Sunny but still cold across the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon

