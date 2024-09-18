DENVER- Skies have cleared and it's going to be a chilly but sunny start to the day.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, with mid-70s by lunch and low- to mid-80s for high temperatures by the afternoon. The mountains will get more 60s to low-70s as the Aspen trees really start turning!

There will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the low- to upper-80s across the Denver metro area from Wednesday through Friday.

Another cold front will approach the state starting Friday, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over western Colorado. Highs will still be in the 80s in Denver Friday afternoon, but cooler weather will arrive over the weekend.

Showers will be likely Saturday with highs in the low-70s for lower elevations and 40s to low-50s in the mountains. Some snow will fall on the peaks above 12,000 feet on Saturday.

Skies will clear on Sunday, but temperatures will stay on the cool side. Autumn will begin on Sunday at 6:43 a.m. Early next week will be dry and very pleasant!

Sunny and warmer across Colorado through Friday

