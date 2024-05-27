Watch Now
Sunny and warm across Colorado for Memorial Day, more afternoon storms in store for the rest of the week

Dry and sunny for runners at the BOLDERBoulder
We are looking at a dry and warm Memorial Day, but we're tracking possible storms later this week.
Memorial Day Fort Logan Cemetery
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 08:04:43-04

It's going to be a gorgeous Memorial Day across Colorado. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

If you're participating in this year's BOLDERBoulder, expect a nice, cool morning, with temps in the upper 40s at 7 a.m., then warming up to the upper 60s by 11 a.m.

BOLDER Boulder with logo.png

BOLDERBoulder

What you need to know for the 44th annual BOLDERBoulder

Wanya Reese
3:18 PM, May 26, 2024

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the metro area. Winds will stay calmer through the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs rebound to the low to mid-80s, with the chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms.

