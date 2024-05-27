Sunny and warm across Colorado for Memorial Day, more afternoon storms in store for the rest of the week

It's going to be a gorgeous Memorial Day across Colorado. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

If you're participating in this year's BOLDERBoulder, expect a nice, cool morning, with temps in the upper 40s at 7 a.m., then warming up to the upper 60s by 11 a.m.

BOLDERBoulder What you need to know for the 44th annual BOLDERBoulder Wanya Reese

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the metro area. Winds will stay calmer through the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs rebound to the low to mid-80s, with the chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.