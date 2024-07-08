Denver weather: Sunny and pleasant Monday, with highs in the low 80s

DENVER — We're in for a very nice start to the week in Denver. Expect sunny skies and highs slightly below average for early July, in the low 80s.

Enjoy this little break from the heat, the rest of the 7-day looks hot and dry as temperatures reach sky high levels.

There is a slight chance this afternoon for a few gusty storms around Park County, from Fairplay to Bailey. The risk for any severe weather is low.

Sunny and pleasant Monday, with highs in the low 80s

Skies will clear statewide tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s in Denver and across the plains, with mainly 40s in the mountains.

Hotter and drier days are expected through the rest of the week.

Tuesday, we'll see sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Low to mid-90s are ahead for Wednesday, then Thursday through the weekend, expect temperatures to soar to near record levels, in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

