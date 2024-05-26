Sunny and breezy today, with highs in the 70s through Memorial Day.

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures are ahead this Sunday.

Highs today will climb to the mid and upper 70s across the Denver metro-area and across the eastern plains. In the mountains, expect a drier day, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Winds pick up this afternoon and evening. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph across the Urban Corridor. Drier conditions can be expected statewide, with the exception of a few light showers and gusty storms developing over the far northeastern corner of the state late in the day.

Memorial Day on Monday looks lovely, weather-wise. If you're participating in this year's BOLDERBoulder, expect a nice, cool morning, with temps in the upper 40s at 7 a.m., then warming up to the upper 60s by 11 a.m.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the metro-area. Winds will be calmer through the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs rebound to the low to mid-80s, with the chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms.

