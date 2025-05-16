Sunny and breezy for metro Denver today

DENVER-It’s Friday, and you can expect sunny skies today, breezy conditions, and highs in the 70s! Winds will still be around, especially in the afternoon with some gusts out of the northwest, but they won’t be as strong as they were on Thursday.

As we head into Saturday, we’re looking at a bit of an uptick in moisture, particularly across the northern part of the state. That means a better shot at some scattered afternoon and evening showers or maybe a brief thunderstorm. It won’t be a washout, but if you’ve got outdoor plans, especially up north or in the mountains, it’s worth keeping an eye on the radar.

Sunday is shaping up to be a toss-up. Forecast models are still unsure about exactly where a weather system will track, and that’s going to make a big difference. If it dips far enough south, we could see a stormy day with more widespread showers and storms. If it stays north, it’ll likely be warm, dry, and windy instead. Right now, the setup doesn’t look great for severe storms in most of our area, but there’s a small chance for a few stronger storms way out east near the Colorado-Kansas border.

On Monday and Tuesday, another weak system could swing through. That should bring in a bit more moisture and slightly cooler air. Monday might be fairly quiet, but by Tuesday we could see another bump in storm chances. The cooler air and positioning of the jet stream may limit how intense any storms get, but it’s still something we’re watching closely. The ingredients for severe weather aren’t quite lining up, but they’re not completely off the table either.

Looking ahead to midweek, things should calm down again.

Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier and warmer with lighter winds. Whether we stay quiet or see another system approach by late Thursday depends on how the upper-level pattern evolves. For now, it’s looking like a decent stretch of spring weather once we get past the early-week uncertainty.

