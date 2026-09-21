DENVER — After some late night showers and thunderstorms popped up in the Denver metro, Monday is looking like a quieter day. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-70s.

We'll see minimal rain chances on Monday, with most staying dry outside of some spotty showers.

You can see the full forecast in the video below

Sunny and beautiful for final full day of summer

Better chances for isolated showers and storms return Tuesday and will stick with us through much of this week. This upcoming weekend we'll see a warm-up, with a chance to hit the mid-80s on Saturday.

Monday also marks the final full day of summer. The autumnal equinox arrives Tuesday evening at 6:04 p.m. MT, officially ushering in fall.

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