Summertime heat returns for Friday, cooler this weekend

Friday will be much warmer as sunshine returns and temperatures climb back above normal. Highs should reach the 80s to low 90s across the plains, with breezy west to northwest winds developing during the day. It will be a dry afternoon, and some areas could see gusty conditions, especially near the foothills and higher terrain. Be aware that we have an air quality alert for high ozone levels in Denver and for the Front Range. That means that the pollution levels are really high for our area.

Friday night, a cold front will move through the region, bringing a shift to cooler air. Winds will turn northerly, and temperatures will begin to drop heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks noticeably cooler, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy north to northeast winds are expected through much of the day behind the front. While a few clouds may increase at times, most areas should remain dry.

Another push of cooler air arrives Saturday night, helping keep temperatures below normal on Sunday.

Expect more cloud cover on Sunday and afternoon highs generally in the 60s to low 70s, making it the coolest day of the weekend.

Rain chances remain fairly limited through the weekend, although a few spotty showers can't be ruled out late Sunday. Most locations should stay dry, with better chances for rain holding off until early next week.

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