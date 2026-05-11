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Summerlike warmth settles into Colorado this week

Summerlike warmth and dry weather continue across Colorado this week, with highs climbing into the 80s and isolated storm chances returning Wednesday.
Summerlike weather ahead
Denver7
Summerlike weather ahead
Monday mid day planner
Isolated showers on Wednesday is possible
Posted

DENVER — We’re expecting summerlike warmth and mostly dry conditions for the start of the week.

Temperatures will run well above normal for most of the week.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid- to upper 80s.

Dry conditions and gusty winds in the mountains and valleys could create elevated fire weather concerns.

Monday mid day planner

A weak cold front will move through later Monday, bringing occasionally gusty winds on Tuesday.

Despite the cold front, Tuesday is expected to stay warm with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

A few isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible Wednesday near the Front Range.

The warming trend continues throughout the week with highs reaching 80 degrees.

Isolated showers on Wednesday is possible

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