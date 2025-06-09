Watch Now
Summer-like weather settles in across Colorado

Denver looking at a nice string of 80-degree heat before a few storms possible by mid-week
It's finally going to feel like summer! We'll see high temperatures in the 70s Monday, but will climb well into the 80s for the rest of the work week.
It's finally going to feel and look more like summer! We'll see a little cloud cover early Monday morning, but plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon and that right around our seasonal norm for early June.

It'll be quite a bit drier, but with a little leftover moisture could lead to some storms across Southern Colorado.

We'll see some even better pool weather starting Tuesday! Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 80s and even low 90s.

Those afternoon thunderstorms return on Wednesday, but look to be pretty isolated. In fact, we'll see more sunshine than cloud cover for the rest of the week and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

