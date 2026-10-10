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Summer-like Saturday with mountain rain; cooldown coming next week

We're staying unseasonably warm this weekend, with Saturday set for Denver's ninth straight day hitting at least 80 degrees.
Summer-like Saturday with mountain rain; cooldown coming next week
Highs will stay in the 80s through this weekend and into Monday before more fall-like weather finally arrives.
Posted

DENVER — We're staying unseasonably warm this weekend. Saturday's highs around the Denver metro and across the Plains will climb back into the mid-80s. We will stay shy of record heat, but Saturday will mark nine straight days of 80° heat, which is unusual for October. Sunday is looking breezy, cloudier and slightly cooler.

Moisture will stream into the high country this weekend, but most rain will stay west of the Continental Divide. As leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel moves into the region, storm chances will pick up on Sunday, bringing moderate to heavy rain at times for the mountains and Western Slope.

The Denver metro and the Plains will stay in the 80s through Monday, with a nice cooldown knocking us back to seasonal high temperatures around 70° on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday, and we'll see the potential for a few inches of mountain snow as well.

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