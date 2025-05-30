Summer-like heat settles in across the Denver metro area for the weekend, bringing better pool weather

Skies have cleared across the state and we are in for some much warmer and drier weather as we head into the weekend.

We'll see mostly sunny skies through early afternoon, with the chance for a few storms to roll off the foothills this afternoon. There is a low risk of severe weather, but we could see some rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains. We'll jump into the upper 60s to low 70s in the foothills and mountains.

Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend. It'll be a seasonal start to your Saturday with upper 70s to low 80s with just an isolated storm or two popping up in the late afternoon. It'll be sizzling Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky in Denver. It's a great day to be at the pool or in the shade!

So far, it looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week. The stormy afternoon weather pattern returns too. Monday will be warm and stormy and then it gets quite a bit cooler on Tuesday.

