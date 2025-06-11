Summer-like heat continues across Colorado this week

It's a mild and quiet start to our Wednesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies early on and temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 80s by lunch and then upper 80s by 4 p.m.

We'll see some building clouds by early afternoon and there will be the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon. The timing of these storms along the Interstate 25 corridor will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is a low risk of severe weather, but we could see some lightning and gusty winds.

Despite the storms, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

There will be a chance of storms each afternoon through Friday. The Eastern Plains are under a marginal threat of severe weather Thursday and there's an even higher risk of severe weather on Friday.

It'll be a mostly sunny, dry and hot start to Father's Day weekend. Denver could see its first 90+ degree day of the year Saturday! The above-average temperatures continue into early next week. Stay cool, Colorado!

