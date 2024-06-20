DENVER — The clouds that we're waking up to Thursday morning will gradually clear over the next few hours. We'll see more sunshine by early afternoon and temperatures will climb into the upper-80s.

The Denver metro area will also see a better chance of storms both Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance of severe weather with a few of these cells, especially north and east of downtown through early evening.

Temperatures will be back in the 90s for the first weekend of summer! It will be a warm and sunny start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade in downtown Denver.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week, with some near triple-digit heat on Monday and Tuesday.

Summer heat returns to Colorado as we head into the weekend

