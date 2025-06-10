DENVER — It's finally going to feel and look more like summer this week.

We're seeing plenty of sunshine Tuesday morning and temperatures will quickly climb into the low 80s by lunch and then upper 80s by happy hour!

Look for a few increasing clouds in the afternoon along with a few isolated storms in the foothills.

Keep your eyes to the sky, Wednesday and Thursday! A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but look fairly isolated. We could see a few of these storms turn severe on the far eastern plains on Thursday. Despite the storms, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the entire work week.

It'll be a mostly sunny and hot start to Father's Day weekend. Denver could see its first 90+ degree day of the year Saturday! And the 90+ temperatures continue into early next week. Stay cool, Colorado!

Summer heat in store across Colorado for the rest of the week

