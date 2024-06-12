Denver weather: Highs in the mid- to upper 90s Wednesday ahead of hotter Thursday

DENVER — It's getting hot, hot, hot! We'll see 60s and plenty of sunshine this morning but it won't stay cool for long.

Statewide temperatures will skyrocket today and tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the state.

We'll see low 90s by lunch and mid- to upper 90s by happy hour. Don't forget to the SPF and water if you're spending any time outdoors.

A couple of storms may drift off the foothills and onto the plains, but they won't bring much moisture or relief from the heat. If any storms do pop up, there's a very low risk those cells would turn severe. We'd likely just see some brief, gusty winds.

An Air Quality Warning is in effect until 4pm Wednesday for the Front Range as we're tracking high levels of ozone. If you have respiratory issues like asthma, consider limiting your time outdoors.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs around 95 to 100 degrees across the Urban Corridor. Look for scorching sunshine and minimal moisture.

A weak cold front will slip into Colorado late Thursday into Friday, bringing back a chance for more widespread thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A few could turn severe, so keep your eyes to the sky!

So far, it looks like a warmer and drier Father's Day weekend to come.

