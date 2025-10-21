Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong winds ease, freeze warning follows for the Front Range

A Freeze Warning goes into effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday for Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Castle Rock.
Gusty winds calm tonight, but freezing temps arrive early Tuesday. Expect sunshine, light winds, and near-normal highs Tuesday, with a chance for a few showers late week.
DENVER — After a wild start to our week with powerful winds, calmer conditions are on the way.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. due to the winds and low humidity across the southern Front Range Foothills, Denver and Boulder metro areas.

Northwest winds will ease after sunset, but a Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday for much of the Front Range including Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Castle Rock.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, so be sure to cover plants and protect outdoor plumbing.

Expect a much quieter day for Tuesday!

Winds will be light, skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will be right around seasonal norms.

A ridge of high pressure builds overhead, bringing another pleasant day with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures — a few degrees above normal for late October.

Looking ahead, a weak system could bring a few light showers Thursday into Friday, with the best chance for rain in the mountains.

