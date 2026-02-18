Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
76  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Strong winds and mountain snow continue across Colorado

Strong winds and mountain snow continues Wednesday. A high wind warning is in effect until Thursday morning. Light snow returns Friday for the plains before a weekend warmup.
Strong winds and mountain snow continues Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect until Thursday morning. Light snow returns Friday for the plains before a weekend warmup.
Strong winds and mountain snow continue across Colorado
More snow ahead through Wednesday night
High Wind Warning until Thursday morning.
Posted

DENVER — This week's active weather pattern will bring strong winds and mountain snow.

Across the plains, including the Denver metro area and I-25 corridor, it will be relatively mild but breezy to windy.

Critical fire weather is possible due to low humidity and gusty winds.

A high wind warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for Teller County, the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak and El Paso County.

High Wind Warning until Thursday morning.

The high country is expected to receive additional snowfall with winter weather alerts in effect.

Snow in the mountains will continue throughout the day, with periods of heavier snowfall possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More snow ahead through Wednesday night

Mountain snow will gradually decrease by Thursday afternoon.

Friday, another system is expected to bring a better chance of light snow to the mountains and along the I-25 corridor.

There will be minor accumulations of less than 2 inches.

Heading into the weekend, drier conditions return, before a warming trend early next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities