Strong winds and mountain snow continue across Colorado

DENVER — This week's active weather pattern will bring strong winds and mountain snow.

Across the plains, including the Denver metro area and I-25 corridor, it will be relatively mild but breezy to windy.

Critical fire weather is possible due to low humidity and gusty winds.

A high wind warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for Teller County, the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak and El Paso County.

The high country is expected to receive additional snowfall with winter weather alerts in effect.

Snow in the mountains will continue throughout the day, with periods of heavier snowfall possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Mountain snow will gradually decrease by Thursday afternoon.

Friday, another system is expected to bring a better chance of light snow to the mountains and along the I-25 corridor.

There will be minor accumulations of less than 2 inches.

Heading into the weekend, drier conditions return, before a warming trend early next week.

