Strong storms likely across eastern Colorado Thursday and Friday

It's been a cool and wet week, and there's more to come. We'll see partly cloudy skies to start, with thunderstorms developing by early afternoon.

Thursday's storms have the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes. This risk of severe weather covers the entire eastern half of the state.

Daytime highs stay below average, in the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday and Friday. We'll see another round of afternoon storms on Friday and there will likely be more severe weather.

If you're craving summer-like weather, the heat rolls in this weekend! We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and that's right around our seasonal norms for early June. We could see a few pop-up storms Sunday afternoon, but most of us should stay dry.

The seasonal weather sticks around early next week.

