Strong cold front will push through Colorado Monday night

DENVER — It's a gorgeous start to our day, but we're in for some pretty big changes within the next 24 hours.

You'll find plenty of sunshine early Monday, with temperatures quickly climbing into the low 80s by early afternoon. Storms will develop by 3 p.m. and there will be a risk of severe storms, especially across the northeastern plains.

Monday's storms could produce some larger hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

By Monday night, the roads will get wet and we could see some areas of localized flooding for the Tuesday morning commute. A cold front will be moving through, producing widespread rainfall with some pockets of heavy rain overnight.

Most areas near and east of the Front Range have a high chance of picking up at least half an inch of rain, with some spots potentially seeing over an inch. If storms start to train (meaning one after another over the same spot), flash flooding could become an issue, especially in burn scar areas or across parts of the northeast plains.

Tuesday will feel cooler and calmer as the main storm system slides off to the southeast. We'll see showers throughout the morning, then should see some clearing later in the day, with a few isolated storms. Highs will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Monday, with upper 50s to low 60s along the Front Range.

Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on — from 60s on Wednesday to 70s on Thursday and Friday. There will still be chances for scattered showers and storms most days.

Warmer and drier weather returns for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday!

