The streak of 70s continues! High pressure is building across the region and that will continue to push our afternoon highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the next three days.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds, with a few showers developing across southwestern Colorado and gradually pushing in the central mountains by mid-afternoon. Some of that moisture could spill toward the Denver metro overnight, but it'll mainly mean mostly cloudy skies for the I-25 corridor.

Streak of 70s continues for the Denver Metro Area!

Thursday brings a better chance for showers across the High Country as Pacific moisture streams into Colorado ahead of our next storm off the West Coast. The setup resembles an atmospheric river, funneling moisture toward the Four Corners. A few of these showers could spill east over the plains on Thursday afternoon but it will be brief and light. A few high mountain passes could see the rain briefly switch to snow, but it will be on the peaks!

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week as the winds kick up out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front! Gusty south-southwest winds could reach 30 to 40 mph across parts of the plains, with highs near 80 degrees. If humidity levels drop into the 20% to 30% range, the combination of strong winds and dry air could create critical fire-weather conditions. Stay tuned for details.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning, bringing gusty northerly winds and a potential big cool down. Some forecast models point to low clouds and temperatures well below average, while others keep highs closer to the low 60s. Mountain snow is becoming more likely Saturday into Sunday, but the weekend forecast still has some uncertainty. As they say, stay tuned!

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