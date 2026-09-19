Stormy Saturday could turn severe for Eastern Plains

DENVER — It's shaping up to be a stormy Saturday in Colorado, starting with a few showers and storms in the mountains this morning.

Those storms will move across the I-25 corridor and into the Denver metro in the early afternoon.

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We'll see better chances for strong to severe storms from the Eastern edge of the metro through the Eastern Plains, from around 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight. The biggest threats are hail and heavy downpours.

Saturday will top out in the upper-70s. Sunday will feel more like fall with highs in the low-70s, likely our coolest day of the week. We'll see a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but likely less widespread and not as strong as Saturday.

Next week is looking warmer and quieter, with fewer chances for rain and high temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

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