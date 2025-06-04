It's a drier start to the day, but we're in for another round of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Things will remain a bit unsettled through the end of the work week!

Temperatures will climb a little closer to our seasonal normals Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Front Range. While the sun will be out mid-morning, it won't last long! Cloud cover streams back in after the lunch hour with scattered showers and storms popping up around 5 p.m. in Denver.

So far, it looks like the most severe storms will stay south of the Palmer Divide Wednesday afternoon. We'll keep a close eye on the threat of severe cells in the Denver metro area, but so far the risk looks low Wednesday.

Keep the umbrellas handy as we'll see more storms Thursday and Friday afternoons. In fact, we could see a few severe cells along the Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains Thursday. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the biggest threats!

Daytime highs stay below average, in the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday and Friday. If you're craving summer-like weather, the heat rolls in this weekend!

Warmer and drier weather returns for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday!

Storms likely in Denver each afternoon this week

