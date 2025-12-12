Staying very mild and dry as gusty winds return Friday

DENVER — Wind has been the weather story across Colorado this week, and that continued Thursday.

Strong winds and dry conditions led to high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning across the Denver metro and up and down the state on Thursday.

Winds are expected to calm down late Thursday, but return later in the day Friday.

Meanwhile, we are entrenched in an extended warm and dry pattern keeping highs well above average for this time of year.

Denver's highs will reach around 60 degrees Friday and through this weekend, well above the mid-40s we typically see in early December.

There is no significant chance for rain or snow for the next several days. The middle of next week could bring our next best chance for cooler temperatures and some light mountain snowfall.

