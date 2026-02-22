DENVER — Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with afternoon highs near 50 degrees along the urban corridor.

Sunday will be mostly clear, with dry conditions expected as high pressure settles in.

Springlike warmth returns to Colorado this week

A warming trend is underway across Colorado, bringing a spring-like feel to temperatures once again across the Front Range.

We’re expecting highs near 70 degrees to close in the month of February.

Dry air and low humidity may lead to elevated fire weather conditions across the plains, although winds remain light.

Winds could increase along the Front Range and foothills as another system moves across the northern Rockies on Tuesday.

This system may bring snow to the mountains Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of precipitation across the plains by midweek.

