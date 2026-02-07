DENVER — The weekend brings a stretch of warm and dry weather across Colorado, which is expected to last through early next week.

Temperatures will be well above normal for early February with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Springlike warmth, elevated fire danger this weekend

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday, especially across the northeast plains, where gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Warm temperatures combined with low humidity create elevated fire weather concerns.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 am to 5 pm, north of Denver, places like Greeley and Ft Collins, and northeastern Colorado.

Heading into Sunday, winds will start to ease, but temperatures won’t!

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs in the 60s, through Monday.

However, changes begin on Tuesday as a weak cold front slides through from the north.

Behind the front, Tuesday will feel noticeably cooler with afternoon highs dropping back into the upper 40s and 50s.

