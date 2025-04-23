It's a gorgeous start to the day! We'll see mostly sunny skies for the early Wednesday morning drive, with temperatures in the 40s.

The weather pattern gets a bit more active over the next couple of days as southerly winds bring in some moisture, especially to northeast Colorado. A few more thunderstorms will pop up Wednesday afternoon around the Denver metro area, but the best chance for rain and severe storms will be east of Fort Morgan and Limon.

We'll see a marginal risk of severe storms in areas mainly east of Interstate 25. These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Temperatures remain mild in the Denver metro with highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front moves through the region early Thursday, bringing more clouds and a better shot of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. That risk of severe weather moves a little closer to the I-25 corridor on Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks like the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains. Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms across the state.

Warmer and drier weather return for the weekend as temperatures soar back into the mid to upper 70s. Blustery winds will move in, especially on Sunday, creating high fire danger for the Denver metro and plains.

Spring storms in store across the Denver metro area this week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.