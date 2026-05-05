Spring snowstorm to impact travel across Colorado

DENVER — A spring snowstorm is setting the stage, bringing heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions to parts of Colorado from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and surrounding areas, including the western suburbs.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Winter storm warning in Denver begins 8 p.m. Tuesday

The storm is expected to bring between 4 and 8 inches of snow, with up to 12 inches possible near the foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

Snow is expected to start developing on Tuesday afternoon, with rain transitioning to snow along the Interstate 25 corridor.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from Tuesday overnight to Wednesday morning. Roads may become slick and slushy, especially on untreated surfaces.

Traveling can be especially difficult north of Interstate 70 as significant heavy snow is expected.

Snow is expected to taper off from late Wednesday afternoon, with conditions improving into the evening.

However, a freeze watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado.

Temperatures could drop as low as 22 degrees, posing a risk to plants and outdoor plumbing. Warmer and drier conditions are expected to return later in the week, though a few mountain snow showers remain possible.

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