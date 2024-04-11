Colorado will see more summer-like weather this weekend

Skies are still a little cloudy Thursday morning, but that will clear over the next few hours and we'll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will also quickly rebound as we head into the weekend! Daytime high temperatures return to the mid 60s Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Thursday will actually seem cool when you see how warm it gets this weekend!

Friday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will kick up a bit this weekend, but nothing like what we saw last weekend.

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the San Luis Valley with gusts up to 30 mph and humidity values as low as 10%.

It'll feel like early summer this weekend with highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, we could hit a high of 80 degrees in Denver on Sunday, and that's just a few degrees cooler than the record high of 83 degrees.

Our next storm system moves into the state early next week, bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

