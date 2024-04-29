We can expect a mild a beautiful Monday here in the Denver metro area. Partly cloudy skies will be with us for most of the day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some scattered snow showers in the highest elevations in the northwest mountains. Expect overnight lows here in the metro to drop into the 40s.

We will see even warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. High will climb into the lower 70s on Tuesday.

Our next chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday, with highs once again in the 70s. The chance of rain will stick around through Thursday.

The weekend will bring us drier and warmer conditions. We will see high in the lower 70s.

Spring returns to Colorado after a cold and snowy weekend

