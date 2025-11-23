Spotty showers and clouds for Denver; sunshine takes over Monday

DENVER — Denver has enjoyed a stretch of dry and mild weather.

However, an upper-level low spinning over Arizona is moving our way and will bring some changes Sunday afternoon and evening.

Clouds will continue to thicken as the system moves into Colorado.

Most of the moisture will stay south and east of the Denver metro, but we could see a few light showers after 1 p.m.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon with light winds.

A few showers may linger into Sunday night, but roads in Denver should stay mostly dry.

Areas south of I-70 and the higher elevations may see slick spots Sunday night into Monday morning.

The system moves out quickly overnight, leaving Denver dry and sunny.

Monday afternoon highs will climb to the upper 50s.

Northern mountain areas may see a few light snow showers on Monday afternoon, but they will not impact the metro area.

Skies stay mostly clear Monday night, allowing temperatures to drop to around 30 degrees.

