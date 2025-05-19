Colorado weather: Some wet weather to start the week, but the risk for any severe storm activity is low

DENVER — After severe weather on Sunday afternoon which included tornadoes, hail, and high winds- our weather will calm down this week.

Monday, stays unsettled, but the severe weather threat will be much lower. It’s going to be cooler and breezy at times, with more scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms around this afternoon. While lightning and brief heavy rain are possible, the storms aren’t expected to be strong or severe like Sunday’s.

In the high country, winter weather tapers off, with gradually clearing skies ahead statewide tonight through early Tuesday.

By Tuesday, the trend will be toward drier and calmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along with gusty winds at times. The mountains are expected to see a few late-day showers and storms, but the severe threat should remain minimal.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a much warmer and more stable pattern sets in. Sunshine will return, and high temperatures will climb steadily through the week.

By the end of the week, many areas will see highs in the 80s, making it feel more like summer again after this brief stormy and wintry stretch.

