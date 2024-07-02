A few more storms possible for the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER – The roads will be wet Tuesday morning after a few showers rolled through overnight. We'll see some cloud cover early on, with more sunshine by midday.

There will be a slight chance of storms Tuesday afternoon near Denver and temperatures will be a touch cooler, with mid-80s by 4 p.m.

There is a slight risk for severe storms across southeastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The biggest threats will be for drenching rain, large hail and strong winds. We'll watch for another round of afternoon storms Wednesday along with warmer daytime highs.

Do you have any Fourth of July plans for this Thursday? Whether your grilling or heading to the pool, it's looking like a beautiful afternoon! We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low- to mid-80s.

The mountains can expect highs in the 70s and 80s through the first week of July, with scattered storms possible nearly each afternoon.

Some wet roads across Colorado on Tuesday

